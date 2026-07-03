'It wasn't just cellulite': Debina Bonnerjee opens up about lipedema
What's the story
Television actor Debina Bonnerjee recently took to Instagram to reveal that she has been diagnosed with lipedema, a chronic medical condition that affects the distribution of fat in the body. In her second post, she explained how the disease is not just a case of cellulite but a unique fat accumulation in specific areas like legs and thighs. She also stressed how diet and exercise don't always have an impact on these areas as they do on others.
Details
'The moment I discovered that cellulite and lipedema...'
Bonnerjee said, "So it wasn't just cellulite." "The moment I discovered that cellulite and lipedema are not necessarily identical conditions." "Initially reading about lipedema, it seemed as if someone had subtly documented my journey." "It's a condition characterized by unique fat accumulation, particularly in the legs, thighs, and occasionally around the arms." "Interestingly, diet and exercise don't always influence those areas as they do the rest of the body."
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'Numerous individuals devote years to self-blame...'
Bonnerjee added, "Individuals with lipedema frequently observe easy bruising, sensitivity, and a feeling of heaviness in the legs." "Numerous individuals devote years to self-blame, believing that insufficient dieting or inadequate exercise is the issue when in truth there could be a more profound underlying cause." "The greatest comfort came from discovering a reason." "Once you grasp what is occurring within you, you cease to resist your body and begin collaborating with it."
Support
Netizens came out to support her
As soon as her Instagram video went viral, netizens came out to support her and prayed for her recovery. One user wrote, "Finally coming from a celeb!!!! I got diagnosed with lipedema after my baby." Another user wrote, "This subject is quite unfamiliar in India." They added, "Our women need to understand that it is not their fault for struggling with healthy eating and exercise...it is a metabolic issue. Thank you for opting to discuss this subject."