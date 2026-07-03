Debina Bonnerjee reveals she has lipedema

'It wasn't just cellulite': Debina Bonnerjee opens up about lipedema

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:37 pm Jul 03, 202603:37 pm

What's the story

Television actor Debina Bonnerjee recently took to Instagram to reveal that she has been diagnosed with lipedema, a chronic medical condition that affects the distribution of fat in the body. In her second post, she explained how the disease is not just a case of cellulite but a unique fat accumulation in specific areas like legs and thighs. She also stressed how diet and exercise don't always have an impact on these areas as they do on others.