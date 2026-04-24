From blockbusters to rumors: What makes Vijay-Trisha pair so charming?

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan or simply Trisha are one of Tamil cinema 's most celebrated pairings. Their collaborations in films like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008) have been immensely popular. Their pairing meant instant blockbuster. However, after Kuruvi, the duo didn't work together for nearly 15 years, leading to widespread speculation about their off-screen relationship. Fans wondered if their on-screen chemistry was a reflection of a real-life romance.

Speculation 'Just friends': Vijay, Trisha's response to dating speculation As fans speculated about the nature of their relationship, rumors suggested that Vijay's family had advised him to maintain distance from Trisha after Kuruvi. The actors consistently denied any romantic involvement, stating they were "just friends." However, their decision not to work together for almost 15 years only fueled speculation.

Comeback Reunion in 'Leo' The silence was finally broken in 2023 when Vijay and Trisha reunited for the film Leo. Their comeback was met with massive excitement, with fans celebrating the return of a beloved on-screen pair. During promotions, they were spotted together multiple times, and Trisha even shared a selfie with Vijay from his birthday celebrations. This reunion reignited dating rumors, proving that public fascination with their relationship had never truly faded.

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Speculation Divorce filing by Sangeetha In February 2026, reports emerged that Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce after over 25 years of marriage, citing infidelity. The plea reportedly mentioned an extramarital relationship with a female actor, although no name was officially disclosed. This led to intense speculation online, with many netizens linking the claim to Trisha. Meanwhile, Trisha's recent social media activity further fueled rumors about her relationship with Vijay.

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