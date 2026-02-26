Abhishek, Bobby to lead 'Do Aur Do Paanch' remake?

Deepak Mukut, the producer who holds the rights to the 1980 classic Do Aur Do Paanch, is reviving the project. The film's original stars were Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Now, Mukut is considering a remake, sequel, or adaptation with Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

Project details The project was in the pipeline a decade ago Mukut told Mid-Day that the project is currently in the scripting stage. He said, "A decade ago, I was planning a remake with Kunal Kohli as the director, and Abhishek and Bobby playing Bachchan ji and Shashi Kapoor's roles respectively." "At that time, it could not materialize." Now he is giving another chance to the project.

Casting choices Why Mukut wants to cast Abhishek, Deol Mukut is keen on casting Abhishek and Deol again for the revival. He said, "Ideally, I'd like to cast Abhishek and Bobby again as they look great together on screen." "I haven't [decided] whether the movie will be inspired by, a remake, or a sequel to Do Aur Do Paanch."

