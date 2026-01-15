Deepak Tijori files cheating case of ₹2.5 lakh

Veteran Bollywood actor-director-producer Deepak Tijori has accused two women of cheating him out of ₹2.5 lakh under the pretext of providing funding for his upcoming film. The case was registered at the Bangur Nagar police station after Tijori alleged that the suspects promised to arrange a "letter of interest" (LOI) from a major entertainment firm but stopped responding after receiving the money.

Case details Tijori's film funding scheme and alleged fraud The actor, who lives in Goregaon (West) with his family, has been a part of the Hindi film industry since 1990. The alleged fraud took place in February 2025 when he was looking for investors to raise ₹25 crore for his upcoming film. The suspects have been identified as Kavita and Fauzia, who claimed to be associates of prominent entertainment firms in Mumbai.

Payment made Suspects' promise and Tijori's payment According to the FIR, Tijori was introduced to Kavita by a broker in the film industry and they met in Goregaon. Kavita expressed interest in helping him and later introduced him to Fauzia. The duo assured him that an LOI from a major entertainment firm would be arranged within a week for which he had to pay ₹2.5 lakh as processing fee. Believing them, he paid the amount through RTGS for the LOI.

