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Home / News / Entertainment News / Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome 2nd child, a baby girl
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome 2nd child, a baby girl
The baby was born on Saturday

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome 2nd child, a baby girl

By Isha Sharma
Sep 19, 2026
07:22 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple announced the news with a simple card featuring a baby's footprint on Instagram. "Welcome Baby Girl! 19|9|2026 Dua. Deepika & Ranveer," read the post. They are already parents to daughter Dua, born in September 2024.

Announcement details

Second pregnancy announcement in April

Padukone and Singh announced their second pregnancy on April 19 with a heartwarming social media post featuring Dua.

The announcement confirmed months of speculation about Padukone's pregnancy.

The post went viral, reportedly garnering around 5.5 million likes and thousands of congratulatory comments from fans.

Relationship timeline

Couple's journey so far

Padukone and Singh tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for several years.

Their relationship began after they worked together in the critically acclaimed film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

They later collaborated on Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

All three movies were helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

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Professional commitment

Padukone's professional life amid pregnancy

Despite her second pregnancy, Padukone has remained committed to her professional commitments.

She has Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee, among her upcoming projects.

According to Variety India, the actor continued filming for the movie while in her third trimester.

She will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led King, releasing on December 24.

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