Deepika Padukone 'appreciates' Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar': What we know
A fake note claiming to be from Deepika Padukone, praising Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar but disagreeing with its politics, is making the rounds online.
Deepika hasn't actually commented on the movie yet, so fans are still waiting to hear what she really thinks about its surprise box office run.
Meanwhile, sequel is set to release on March 19
The makers announced in a post-credits scene that Dhurandhar 2 will hit theaters on March 19, shortly after the first film's release; the director had earlier confirmed the project is a two-part film.
The release timing suggests the two chapters may have been shot back-to-back, which is pretty rare for Bollywood.
The sequel features a big cast including Sanjay Dutt; the franchise's ensemble includes R Madhavan.
Box office collection of 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar smashed Ranveer Singh's personal records by earning ₹27 crore on opening day, beating out his previous hits Simmba and Padmaavat.
The sequel is set to release alongside Yash's action film Toxic, so expect some serious competition for attention at the theaters.