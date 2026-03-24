Deepika Padukone 'appreciates' Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar': What we know

Meanwhile, sequel is set to release on March 19

The makers announced in a post-credits scene that Dhurandhar 2 will hit theaters on March 19, shortly after the first film's release; the director had earlier confirmed the project is a two-part film.

The release timing suggests the two chapters may have been shot back-to-back, which is pretty rare for Bollywood.

The sequel features a big cast including Sanjay Dutt; the franchise's ensemble includes R Madhavan.