'Raaka': Deepika shoots intense action sequences during second pregnancy

Filming schedule

Taking all precautions while shooting: Source

A source told HT Digital, "During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka." "She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy." The makers have undertaken all the necessary precautions while filming, and Padukone will stick to the shooting schedule. Raaka will hit theaters next year. Additionally, Padukone will also be shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-led King, which releases on December 24, 2026.