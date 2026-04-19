'Raaka': Deepika shoots intense action sequences during second pregnancy
What's the story
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who recently announced her second pregnancy, is not slowing down on the work front. The actor has reportedly started filming for Atlee's upcoming pan-India actioner Raaka, co-starring Allu Arjun. Despite her pregnancy, she is shooting "intense action sequences" for the film and will continue to do so throughout this period.
Filming schedule
Taking all precautions while shooting: Source
A source told HT Digital, "During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka." "She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy." The makers have undertaken all the necessary precautions while filming, and Padukone will stick to the shooting schedule. Raaka will hit theaters next year. Additionally, Padukone will also be shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-led King, which releases on December 24, 2026.
Personal life
Congratulations are in order for the couple!
On Sunday, Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, took to Instagram to share the news of their second pregnancy. The couple's daughter, Dua, was seen holding a positive pregnancy test in the post. This adorable revelation received an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues alike. Singh-Padukone welcomed Dua in September 2024.