Deepika Padukone launches 'The OnSet Program' for new creative talent Entertainment Jan 05, 2026

On her birthday, Deepika Padukone introduced The OnSet Program—a new initiative to help aspiring talent in writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound designing, art direction, costume designing, hair styling, make-up artistry, and production break into Indian films, TV, and advertising.

It's part of her Create With Me platform and is designed to give fresh talent the skills and opportunities they need to lead real projects.