Deepika Padukone launches 'The OnSet Program' for new creative talent
On her birthday, Deepika Padukone introduced The OnSet Program—a new initiative to help aspiring talent in writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound designing, art direction, costume designing, hair styling, make-up artistry, and production break into Indian films, TV, and advertising.
It's part of her Create With Me platform and is designed to give fresh talent the skills and opportunities they need to lead real projects.
A launch pad for emerging artists
Deepika shared that it's all about giving new voices a chance to be "seen, heard, and experienced."
The program will nurture creative skills and connect young artists with hands-on work in the industry—making it easier for them to get noticed.
Birthday celebrations with fans
Deepika also marked her milestone birthday by celebrating with fans in Mumbai.
The event mixed Christmas vibes—think polaroids on a festive tree—with lots of food, desserts, cake-cutting fun, and even a round of Bingo.
Fans left with some sweet memories (and plenty of social media posts).