OTT: When, where to watch Kriti-Dhanush's 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon 's romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix on January 23, reported Free Press Journal. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai , explores complex themes of ego-driven conflict, manipulation, and unrequited love. It will be available in Hindi and Tamil. After its Netflix premiere, the film will also air on Sony Max.

Supporting roles 'Tere Ishk Mein' features an ensemble cast In Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush plays Flight Lieutenant Shankar Gurukka, and Sanon plays Mukti Beniwal. The film also stars Prakash Raj as Raghav Gurukkal, Tota Roy Chowdhury as Yashwant Beniwal, Priyanshu Painyuli as Ved, Paramvir Singh Cheema as Jasjeet Singh Shergill, and Chittaranjan Tripathy as Professor Mathur. Viineet Kumar Siingh portrays V Shekhawat, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is seen as Murari. Sushil Dahiya plays an inspector, and Maahir Mohiuddin appears in the role of Rana.

Actor's response Sanon addresses criticism of 'Tere Ishk Mein' In a recent interview, Sanon reacted to the criticism she received for being part of a "toxic" love story. She told Hindustan Times, "I'm obsessed. I'm always reading what people are saying... I love debating: that's the point of art." "Not everyone sees a painting the same way, and the same goes for cinema. You connect with something because of your experiences, because you've known someone like Shankar or Mukti."