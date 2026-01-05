On 40th birthday, Deepika launches program for aspiring creative talent
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has launched a new initiative, The OnSet Program, on her 40th birthday. The program is part of her Create With Me platform and aims to support young creative talent in the Indian film, television, and advertising industries. It will provide training opportunities to aspiring artists while also serving as a launchpad for those with relevant expertise to lead their own projects.
Program details
The OnSet Program will cover a range of departments in its first phase, including writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound design, art direction, costume design, etc. Taking to Instagram, Padukone said, "This past year, I've been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country..." "I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of The OnSet Program and truly cannot wait to introduce all of you to the next generation of creative talent."
Fan meet
Padukone's birthday celebration with fans in Mumbai
Along with launching The OnSet Program, Padukone also celebrated her birthday by hosting a special fan meet in Mumbai. The event was decorated with Christmas-themed decorations and featured a variety of food items and desserts. Fans were treated to an intimate experience where they enjoyed cake-cutting, played Bingo, and took home sweet memories. On the work front, Padukone is currently busy with Shah Rukh Khan-led King.