On 40th birthday, Deepika launches program for aspiring creative talent

Program details

The OnSet Program will cover various creative departments

The OnSet Program will cover a range of departments in its first phase, including writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound design, art direction, costume design, etc. Taking to Instagram, Padukone said, "This past year, I've been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country..." "I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of The OnSet Program and truly cannot wait to introduce all of you to the next generation of creative talent."