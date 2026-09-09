Deepika's maternity shoot goes viral: When will the baby arrive?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child. The couple, who welcomed their first child, Dua, in 2024, announced the news of their second pregnancy earlier this year. On Dua's second birthday on Tuesday, the couple shared beautiful images of the family, with Padukone's bump on full display. While the exact due date has not been officially confirmed by either of them, reports suggest that the baby is expected to arrive around Diwali 2026.
Social media updates
This is how Padukone recently addressed her pregnancy
Padukone (40) has been mostly private about her second pregnancy but occasionally shares glimpses of her journey on social media.
Recently, she posted a funny video that humorously depicted the challenges of being pregnant while also taking care of a toddler.
The caption read, "Don't lift more than 9.07kg during pregnancy... but that's exactly what I've been doing my entire pregnancy."
She's currently in her third trimester.
Work commitments
Meanwhile, this is what is happening on her work front
Despite her pregnancy, Padukone is still busy with her work commitments. She will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film King. This will mark the sixth time she has collaborated with Khan.
Additionally, she has also teamed up with Allu Arjun for his upcoming film Raaka.
Singh (41), on the other hand, gave back-to-back hits with the Dhurandhar films and is busy with Pralay right now.