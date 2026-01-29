Deepika Padukone turns bridesmaid at her best friend's NYC wedding

She kept it classic in a purple bandhani saree with detailed borders and a statement blouse, pairing it with bold jewelry but minimal makeup. A sleek bun tied the whole look together—simple, elegant, and totally effortless.

Friendship vibes & family moments

Sneha called Deepika and the other bridesmaids her "ride or die for life," highlighting their tight bond.

The celebrations were extra special since Deepika had just turned 40 in NYC before the wedding.

Ranveer Singh was there too, joining in all the festivities; their couple selfies from the event are making rounds online as fans can't get enough of this power duo.