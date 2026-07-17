Deepika shoots 'Raaka' action scenes at seven months pregnant
What's the story
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is reportedly shooting for her upcoming film Raaka while in her third trimester. The film, directed by Atlee, is a big-budget action entertainer and marks her first collaboration with Allu Arjun. Despite the physical demands of the role and recent debates about her support for an eight-hour work shift, Padukone has been dedicated to completing her portions on time before taking maternity leave.
Work-life balance
'It is inspiring for everyone on the sets...'
Padukone, who is reportedly seven months pregnant, has been filming night schedules and performing physically demanding action sequences for Raaka.
A crew member told Variety India, "It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this."
"Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who she also gets her unwavering attention."
Film details
About 'Raaka'
Raaka is a pan-India entertainer headlined by Padukone and Arjun.
The film, touted to be one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of 2027, is mounted on a grand scale with cutting-edge visuals and high-octane action sequences.
It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.
Career highlights
Other films Padukone shot during pregnancy
Padukone has a history of taking on intense, action-heavy roles even during her first pregnancy.
She shot for the climax of the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD and the cop drama Singham Again.
In Kalki 2898 AD, she starred alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.
Meanwhile, in Singham Again, she joined Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.