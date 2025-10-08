Deepika's 'hijab' look in Abu Dhabi ad sparks debate online 

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone , who recently became the regional brand ambassador for Experience Abu Dhabi, is facing social media backlash. The controversy erupted after she appeared in a commercial where she and her husband Ranveer Singh visited the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. In the video , Padukone wore a maroon outfit with a headscarf (wrongly identified as hijab by trolls), while Singh donned a black bandhgala suit.

Backlash Social media users criticized Padukone for wearing headscarf A section of social media users criticized Padukone for wearing the headscarf in the commercial. One user wrote, "Remember Deepika Padukone's 'My Choice?' Where individual freedom sparkled in Vogue lights 'to wear a bindi or not, my choice.' Cut to Abu Dhabi: she's in a hijab, promoting tourism, and 'My Choice' is suddenly sponsored by local tradition."

Defense Fans come out in support of the actor In response to the trolling, many fans defended Padukone. They pointed out that she has always respected cultural norms and has worn appropriate attire for the Abu Dhabi Tourism ad. One fan wrote, "This is Deepika Padukone when she has gone to temples. She has always been respectful toward the culture of India." Another added, "The meltdown over Deepika Padukone's ads is unjustified."

Twitter Post Someone explained that wearing headscarf is mandatory at the mosque FYI, I have been to the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, it's MANDATORY for women to cover head and wear full sleeves dress while visiting the mosque.

How can it be a "CHOICE" if it's MANDATORY DRESS CODE?

Cultural respect Couple visited these temples to seek blessings Padukone and Singh have visited several temples in the past, including the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, and the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. On their first wedding anniversary in 2019, they visited these sacred sites to seek blessings. Padukone wore a traditional red Kanjeevaram saree with gold zari work for her visit to Lord Venkateswara Temple while Singh was dressed in a golden kurta-churidar with an intricately embroidered jacket.