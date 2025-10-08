Next Article
SC ends 2011 rape case against filmmaker Seeman
The Supreme Court has closed a rape case from 2011 against Tamil filmmaker and politician Seeman after both sides agreed to settle.
The case began when an actor accused Seeman of sexual and emotional exploitation under the promise of marriage between 2007 and 2011, leading to charges including rape and cheating.
Court's directions to both parties
Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan directed Seeman and the actor to apologize to each other.
The actor withdrew her complaint, and Seeman offered an unconditional apology and dropped his own allegations.
The court told both to avoid any more legal fights or public statements—including on social media—so they can finally move forward.