Russell Brand's defense claims he's not a 'psychopath who rapes'
What's the story
Ian Winter KC, the defense attorney for comedian Russell Brand, has argued in court that there is "no evidence" to suggest his client is a "psychopath who rapes people and thinks it's normal." The statement was made during the closing arguments of a trial where Brand faces charges including three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The alleged incidents took place between 1999 and 2009.
Defense argument
Brand believed encounters were consensual: Winter
Winter argued that Brand's behavior during and after the alleged incidents indicated he believed they were consensual.
As per Sky News, he said, "The fact he behaved normally during and after all of those 'rapes' tells you what you need to know."
"You would have to be a psychopath to be raping someone and asking them if they were enjoying it at the same time."
Evidence presented
'Rapists do not leave their address'
Winter highlighted that Brand had left his email addresses and photographs, and even attempted to kiss one of the complainants goodbye when he left.
"Rapists do not leave their address," he said. "Rapists do not leave their photographs."
Winter also took issue with a 2023 Channel 4 documentary that accused Brand of being a serial abuser.
He argued that the documentary was "one-sided" and "produced in a dramatic manner."
Evidence controversy
Jury told to ignore 'distaste' for Brand's lifestyle
Winter also slammed the prosecution for using Brand's 2007 memoir My Booky Wook as "evidence."
He questioned why the jury was being asked to use what Brand wrote eight years after the event as evidence of his actions in 1999.
The defense lawyer urged the jury to ignore any "distaste" they may feel for Brand's "highly promiscuous" lifestyle when deciding on a verdict, saying, "That way of living is not criminal."
Closing statement
Apply 'pure, cold logic' to the question, jury told
Winter concluded his closing statement by asking the jury to apply "pure, cold logic" to the question: "Are we sure on the evidence we have seen [Brand] did do what is alleged?"
He added: "Even being manipulative in the pursuit of consensual sex is completely lawful."
"Brand is innocent," Winter told the court.