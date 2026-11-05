Delhi court disposes anticipatory bail plea of MP Bimol Akoijam

The court told Akoijam to be given physical notice and provide the names of two persons known to him. If he skips this step, there could be more legal trouble.

For now, Delhi Police say they don't plan to arrest him immediately but will give a seven-day notice if needed.

Meanwhile, Akoijam was dismissed by JNU in October after an internal probe (he called it a "witch hunt"), but the High Court has paused his termination until further hearings in January 2027. The investigation is still ongoing.