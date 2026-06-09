Delhi court grants Choudhary interim protection ahead of 'Momacu' premiere

Court told police to protect Choudhary

Choudhary left home with their two children after facing repeated abuse.

The court reviewed medical evidence of injuries, injury photos, and recordings before making its decision.

Now, local police have been told to help keep her safe.

Sahu has been summoned for a hearing on July 25.

As Choudhary's lawyer put it: "The court's decision shows how urgent it is to protect domestic violence survivors."