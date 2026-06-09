Delhi court grants Choudhary interim protection ahead of 'Momacu' premiere
Entertainment
Singer and actor Sapna Choudhary just got interim protection from a Delhi court after accusing her husband, Yashveer Sahu, of assault and public humiliation.
The court says Sahu can't contact her, visit her home or workplace, or show up at the premiere of her new film Momacu on June 10.
Court told police to protect Choudhary
Choudhary left home with their two children after facing repeated abuse.
The court reviewed medical evidence of injuries, injury photos, and recordings before making its decision.
Now, local police have been told to help keep her safe.
Sahu has been summoned for a hearing on July 25.
As Choudhary's lawyer put it: "The court's decision shows how urgent it is to protect domestic violence survivors."