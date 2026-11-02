Nora Fatehi summoned again in Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case
What's the story
Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has been summoned as a witness again in the ₹200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. A Delhi court issued fresh summons for her appearance on Friday, reported ANI. The court also expressed dissatisfaction with Fatehi's conduct after the police stated that she was supposed to be present as a witness but failed to do so. "Her conduct is not up to the mark, don't take the court for granted," the bench told her counsel.
Legal proceedings
Fatehi's lawyer seeks exemption from court appearance
The Delhi Police on Monday informed the Rouse Avenue court that "Nora Fatehi was summoned," but they have "no information whether she is coming or not."
Her lawyer had filed a plea seeking exemption from the court appearance.
The recent development comes after individual witnesses were designated as listed witnesses (LWs) and once they appear in court, they become prosecution witnesses (PWs).
Charges filed
Charges framed against Chandrasekhar and others
A court had previously framed charges against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Paulose and others under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 384 (punishment for extortion), and 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The charges were also filed under the stringent MCOCA, or the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, 1999.
Allegations
Chandrasekhar and his aides allegedly took money from Aditi Singh
The police's chargesheet had earlier stated that several individuals, including Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Fatehi, were examined.
The cops alleged that Chandrasekhar and his aides took money from Aditi Singh, wife of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, by impersonating government officials.
They promised to secure bail for her husband, who was imprisoned in a money laundering case.
Case details
ED probe into the case
Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case involving Chandrasekhar.
During questioning, she claimed that she was invited to a party by Chandrasekhar and his wife, for which she was offered expensive gifts instead of cash.
However, Chandrasekhar later alleged in a handwritten letter that he had given Fatehi crores of rupees to help her buy a house in Casablanca, Morocco.