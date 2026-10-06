Delhi HC asks Khan to respond in 'Kala Hiran' suit
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has asked Salman Khan to respond after the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal requested protection from his legal action.
Khan says the film violates his personality rights, but the producers argue that the current suit is parallel litigation because substantially the same dispute is already pending in an earlier suit filed by Khan.
Jani cites 'Kala Hiran' teaser removal
Producer Amit Jani calls Khan's existing suit "parallel litigation," pointing out that earlier court orders already ordered the removal of a teaser for the film and other related posts from online platforms.
The filmmakers insist Kala Hiran isn't a biopic about Khan, while the court is weighing whether they can show events linked to him without crossing any legal lines.