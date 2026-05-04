Delhi HC bars Kapoor image use, orders explicit AI takedown
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court just sided with Arjun Kapoor, saying his image and name cannot be used for profit without his OK.
The court ordered all sexually explicit and objectionable AI-generated content to be taken down, warning that this kind of misuse could seriously hurt his reputation.
Ruling underscores personality rights against deepfakes
Kapoor's case called out the rise of deepfakes and AI clones, showing how technology is making it easier to mess with someone's identity for money.
This ruling follows similar wins by stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, sending a clear message: in India, your personality rights matter, even in the age of AI.