Delhi HC considers plea to halt 'UP 77' release
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the central government and the producers of the upcoming web series UP 77, seeking their response on a plea filed by late gangster Vikas Dubey's wife, Richa Dubey. The plea seeks to halt the release of the series, which is reportedly based on Dubey's life. The show is set to premiere on the Waves OTT platform on Thursday, December 25.
Legal proceedings
Court to hear arguments on Wednesday
Justice Sachin Datta has scheduled the matter for further hearing on Wednesday. The court will hear arguments from both parties before deciding on the release of the series. Dubey was killed in a police encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2020. He was the main accused in the murder of eight police personnel in Kanpur and had allegedly attempted to flee when being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain after surrendering there.
Plea details
Dubey's wife claims 'unauthorised biographical depiction'
Dubey's life and eventual death have been subjects of public interest and media coverage in recent years. In her plea, filed through advocate Azra Rehman, Richa contended that the web series includes an "unauthorised biographical depiction, sensationalised personal events and private incidents, causing serious invasion of privacy, dignity and reputation." It also stated that the show could "damage her dignity; subject her and her sons to public ridicule and also re-open the past trauma and may endanger her social standing."