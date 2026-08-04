Delhi HC hears Alakh Pandey plea over commercial persona use
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court is hearing Alakh Pandey's plea to stop people from using his image and teaching style for profit without his permission.
The court noticed that things like stickers and GIFs featuring him are popping up online, often without his OK.
Delhi HC judge suggests temporary protection
Pandey's lawyer said that some of this content is not just unauthorized but also vulgar or abusive, which hurts Pandey's reputation as an educator.
The judge suggested giving temporary protection against monetized or explicit use of his personality, while still allowing fair satire.
The court will look at the case again on August 5 after Pandey sorts the violations into categories.