Delhi HC looks into Kapur family's inheritance battle
The Delhi High Court is now looking into a messy inheritance battle within the Kapur family.
After Sunjay Kapur passed away last year, his wife Priya accused her mother-in-law, Rani Kapur, of lying about the family trust—which owns big shares in Sona Comstar.
The court has suggested everyone try mediation to sort things out peacefully.
Court asks Rani, others to file responses
Rani wants the trust scrapped, claiming it was set up by Sunjay and Priya to cut her out of assets left by her late husband, SK Kapur.
Priya relied on a notarised affidavit dated March 19, 2024 in which Rani allegedly acknowledged being a trustee.
Now, the court has asked Rani and 22 others to file their responses, and the matter will next be heard on March 23.
It's a reminder that even family wealth can get seriously complicated.