HC refers copyright suit over 'Dhurandhar 2' song to mediation

The Delhi High Court has referred a copyright infringement suit filed by Trimurti Films against B62 Studios and T-Series to mediation. The suit alleges unauthorized use of the song Tirchi Topiwale from the film Tridev in Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) from Dhurandhar 2. Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, who heard the case on Thursday, said that the dispute appears to be financial in nature and can be resolved through mediation. Parties must appear at HC mediation center on April 22.

Legal proceedings The court's directions to the defendants The court declined to grant an interim injunction, noting that Dhurandhar 2 has already been released in theaters and that the producers do not plan an OTT release until mid-May. "It is directed that the defendants shall maintain their record of accounts of all the possible and plausible exploitation taking place from the time when the movie was launched i.e. March 19 till the decision is reached by this court."

Dispute details Trimurti Films claimed limited rights assigned to T-Series Trimurti Films claimed that under a 1988 agreement for Tridev, it had granted T-Series only limited rights to the sound recording, specifically for exploitation via cassettes and gramophone records. Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing T-Series, opposed the interim relief, arguing that Trimurti Films concealed previous instances of similar songs from Tridev being used in other films. The suit will next be heard on May 6.

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