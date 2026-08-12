Delhi HC orders removal of obscene fake content featuring Kapoor
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has ordered that all obscene and fake content featuring actor Khushi Kapoor be taken down from the internet.
The court also told platforms to remove ads for unauthorized products using her name or image, after Khushi filed a lawsuit to defend her personality rights.
John Doe order to protect Kapoor
The court indicated that it would pass a John Doe order in Kapoor's favor, so action can be taken even against people who hide their identities online.
This comes right after a similar move for her sister Janhvi Kapoor.
It's a strong reminder that using celebrities' names or faces without permission, especially online, isn't okay, and courts are stepping up to protect their privacy and dignity.