Delhi HC orders removal of posts linking minister's daughter to Epstein
The Delhi High Court has ordered social media platforms to quickly take down posts and videos that allegedly link Himayani Puri, daughter of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender.
This comes after Himayani filed a ₹10 crore defamation case, saying the claims about her alleged business ties and money from Epstein were completely untrue.
Court grants dynamic injunction for subsequent similar posts
Justice Mini Pushkarna found that the online posts could seriously harm Himayani's reputation, so she ordered their removal within 24 hours in India.
The court also summoned major platforms like X, YouTube, Meta, and LinkedIn, as well as several journalists.
While a global takedown was declined for now (the question of a global injunction is pending before a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court), the court granted a dynamic injunction allowing subsequent similar posts to be removed under the order (subject to notification and intermediaries' action).
No next-hearing date is stated in the source article.