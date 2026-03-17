Delhi HC orders removal of posts linking minister's daughter to Epstein

Court grants dynamic injunction for subsequent similar posts

Justice Mini Pushkarna found that the online posts could seriously harm Himayani's reputation, so she ordered their removal within 24 hours in India.

The court also summoned major platforms like X, YouTube, Meta, and LinkedIn, as well as several journalists.

While a global takedown was declined for now (the question of a global injunction is pending before a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court), the court granted a dynamic injunction allowing subsequent similar posts to be removed under the order (subject to notification and intermediaries' action).

No next-hearing date is stated in the source article.