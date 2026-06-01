Delhi HC orders takedown of unauthorized Akkineni deepfakes and porn
Delhi High Court just ordered websites and online sellers to take down unauthorized content featuring actor Naga Chaitanya, including porn, deepfakes, and unauthorized merchandise using his name.
The move came after Chaitanya filed a suit saying his publicity rights were being violated, and the court agreed that these materials were harming his reputation.
Justice Singh warns deepfakes harm Akkineni
Justice Jyoti Singh pointed out that Chaitanya's career spanning over 15 years in Telugu and Hindi films makes his name a valuable asset.
The court said AI-generated deepfakes and other misuses could seriously damage his public image, so platforms like Google have been told to remove links and listings within 24 hours.
This ruling sends a clear message: personal identity deserves real protection online.