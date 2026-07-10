Delhi HC bars misuse of Ravi Kishan's identity in advertisements
What's the story
The Delhi High Court recently granted interim protection to actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan. The court's order, which prevents the misuse of his name, image, voice, and likeness on digital platforms, was issued in response to Kishan's allegations of exploitation for commercial gain. Fake advertisements and AI-generated content were among the concerns raised by the actor.
Actor's reaction
'It was much needed because there were a lot of...'
Kishan welcomed the court's ruling, saying that it had not only harmed him personally but also affected his family and political image. "I thank the Delhi High Court. It was much needed because there were a lot of fake things against me," he told Mumbai Mirror. "A lot of political vendetta was affecting me and my family. There were fake trolls everywhere."
Identity exploitation
'It is a big relief for me'
Kishan further detailed the extent of the misuse, saying, "People were using my voice, my name and my photograph for fake AI advertisements and selling products using my identity." "It is a big relief for me," he added. The order was passed by Justice Jyoti Singh on July 2 and uploaded on Monday, July 6.
Career update
On the work front for Kishan
Despite the legal troubles, Kishan has been busy with his acting and political career. He was recently seen in Lock Upp Season 2 and can currently be seen in Dhamaal 4. He will also be seen in the upcoming films Mirzapur: The Movie and Aryabhatt Ka Zero.