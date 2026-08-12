Delhi HC orders removal of obscene content of Khushi Kapoor
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of allegedly obscene and pornographic content concerning actor Khushi Kapoor from social media platforms. The court also directed the removal of content related to unauthorized merchandise that exploits her personality attributes. Justice Jyoti Singh passed these orders while hearing Kapoor's suit for protection of her personality and publicity rights, reported ANI.
Legal proceedings
John Doe order to be issued in favor of Kapoor
The court indicated that it would issue a John Doe order in favor of Kapoor concerning her interim injunction plea.
This type of order protects against unidentified individuals who may be involved in the unauthorized use or exploitation of her identity.
Kapoor was represented by India Law through its partners Asav Rajan and Abha Shah during the proceedings.
Sibling protection
Similar order issued for Janhvi Kapoor's case
The order came a day after the Delhi High Court issued a similar takedown directive over allegedly objectionable content and unauthorized use of the personality rights of Kapoor's sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor.
However, in Janhvi's case, the judge remarked that her team's submission of 5,000 webpages and social media posts had gone "overboard."
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has been increasingly involved in cases related to the unauthorized use of celebrities' identities for commercial purposes.