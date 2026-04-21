Delhi High Court bars AI and merchandise use of Allu
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court just gave Telugu star Allu Arjun a big win, stopping several parties from using his name, face, voice, or signature gestures, especially with AI or on merchandise, without his OK.
This move came after Arjun filed a suit challenging unauthorized use of his persona for commercial gain.
Courts previously granted protections to celebrities
This isn't the first time courts have stepped up for celebrities—similar rights have been granted before to stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Nagarjuna.