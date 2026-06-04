Delhi High Court bars sites using Chaitanya's name and likeness
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court just gave Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya a big win, blocking websites from using his name, photo, or likeness without asking him first.
The court also ordered platforms to take down AI-generated deepfakes and inappropriate content linked to his name, making sure his identity stays safe online.
Singh: fake videos harmed Chaitanya's reputation
Justice Jyoti Singh pointed out that fake videos and unauthorized merchandise were hurting Chaitanya's reputation.
After 15 years in the film industry, the court agreed he deserves control over how his image is used.
This move follows similar rulings for celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Allu Arjun, showing courts are serious about protecting personality rights in India.