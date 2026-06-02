Delhi High Court bars use of Dhawan's likeness without consent

Delhi HC orders Dhawan's likeness takedown

People were allegedly selling merchandise, booking fake appearances, and even spreading inappropriate AI content using Varun's likeness.

The court restrained further violations and directed fresh infringing material to be taken down within 36 hours once Varun's team communicates the intimation.

The judge also pointed out that after 14 years in the industry and a huge social following, protecting Varun's reputation is a big deal, not just for him.