Delhi High Court blocks illegal streaming of 'Jolly LLB 3'

JioStar India Private Limited engaged Kangra Talkies for the development and line production of Jolly LLB 3. The production house has affirmed that JioStar holds exclusive ownership of all rights to the movie, including intellectual property and exploitation rights. The court passed an ex-parte ad-interim injunction in favor of JioStar in its copyright infringement suit against these rogue websites.

Legal action

Court orders suspension, blocking of domain name registrars

The court ordered the suspension and blocking of the Domain Name Registrars (DNRs) of these rogue websites. It also directed that these websites be deactivated. It further stated that the court may consider altering the injunction if warranted by the facts and circumstances. The case will be heard next on January 20, 2026. Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 3 hit the theaters on Friday, September 19.