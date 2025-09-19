Next Article
Man with mental issues found on Vijay's terrace
Entertainment
On Thursday, a 24-year-old man named Arun was discovered on the terrace of actor-turned-politician Vijay's house in Neelankarai, Chennai.
Vijay's security team quickly noticed him and called the police, who arrived and took Arun into custody.
Man has been struggling with mental health issues
It turns out Arun has been struggling with mental health issues for about four years and lives with his aunt in Velachery.
After the incident, authorities admitted him to Kilpauk government mental health hospital for evaluation.