Salman's 'Battle of Galwan' shoot wrapped up in 45 days

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has completed the shooting schedule for his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan, in Leh, Ladakh. The actor wrapped up the shoot in 45 days and returned to Mumbai on Thursday. Director Apoorva Lakhia took to Instagram Stories to share behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot. He wrote, "It's a wrap."

Transformation Khan surprises fans with his clean-shaven look Khan returned to Mumbai in a black ensemble, including a T-shirt, matching pants, and a cap. After completing the filming, the actor shaved off his mustache, surprising fans at the airport with a clean-shaven look. The transformation has further fueled the buzz around Battle of Galwan, in which Khan will portray a rugged and intense role.

Official meeting Khan also met Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor during the shoot Earlier this month, Khan paid a courtesy call on Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, at Raj Niwas in Leh. The Lt. Governor's Office later shared photos from the meeting on X (formerly Twitter). Wearing a blue shirt and denim jeans, Khan was spotted sharing a warm conversation with Gupta. During the visit, he was also presented with a Thangka canvas painting by the Lieutenant Governor.

