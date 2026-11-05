Delhi High Court orders removal of AI fakes mimicking Sanon
The Delhi High Court has stepped in to protect Kriti Sanon's personality rights, ordering a ban on AI-generated content that uses her name, face, or voice without permission.
Platforms have been told to take down any fake or obscene images, videos, or audio clips linked to her, so no more deepfakes or unauthorized chatbots pretending to be Sanon.
Sanon sued over identity misuse
This move comes after Sanon filed a lawsuit over people misusing her identity for things like merchandise and misleading online content.
The court made it clear: using someone's image or voice for profit, or to create false associations, isn't okay.
But don't worry, regular news coverage, memes, and fan art are still allowed.
This decision highlights how important it is to respect public figures' rights online.