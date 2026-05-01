Delhi High Court orders removal of Bhuvan Bam deepfake ads
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has ordered quick removal of deepfake and fake Telegram promotions and betting advertisements featuring Bhuvan Bam after concerns about scams using his face and voice.
The court says this is to protect people from being misled online and to safeguard Bam's rights.
Major platforms face 36 hours deadline
Google, Meta, Flipkart, and Spotify have just 36 hours to take down the flagged links and prove they've done it.
While questions about parody or fair use will be sorted out later, the priority right now is stopping misuse.
Meanwhile, Bhuvan Bam is focused on his new projects Kuku Ki Kundali and The Revolutionaries. He's been vocal about digital accountability, so this move comes as a relief for him and his fans.