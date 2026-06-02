Delhi High Court permanently protects Shroff's name voice and likeness
Jackie Shroff just got a big win in the Delhi High Court, which now permanently protects his name, voice, and other identifiable attributes, including nicknames like "Bhidu" and "Jaggu Dada" from being used without his OK.
The order covers physical and digital media, including AI and the metaverse, making sure no one can cash in on his identity without permission.
Bachchan and Khan seek identity protections
After some parties took down content or settled out of court, the judge made these protections official for the parties involved.
This isn't just about Jackie: more celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are also fighting to keep their identities safe as tech makes it easier than ever to copy or misuse someone's persona.
Basically: consent is key, especially in today's digital world.