Delhi High Court permanently protects Shroff's name voice and likeness

Bachchan and Khan seek identity protections

After some parties took down content or settled out of court, the judge made these protections official for the parties involved.

This isn't just about Jackie: more celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are also fighting to keep their identities safe as tech makes it easier than ever to copy or misuse someone's persona.

Basically: consent is key, especially in today's digital world.