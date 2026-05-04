Delhi High Court refuses MSF injunction against 'Jigra' starring Bhatt Entertainment May 04, 2026

Delhi High Court refused to grant an interim injunction in the trademark dispute over Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, even though Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) claimed the film misused its name and showed fake MSF workers helping with illegal escapes.

The court said there was no proof that the filmmakers gained anything unfairly or that viewers would be misled.