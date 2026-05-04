Delhi High Court refuses MSF injunction against 'Jigra' starring Bhatt
Entertainment
Delhi High Court refused to grant an interim injunction in the trademark dispute over Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt, even though Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) claimed the film misused its name and showed fake MSF workers helping with illegal escapes.
The court said there was no proof that the filmmakers gained anything unfairly or that viewers would be misled.
Delhi HC orders 'Jigra' disclaimer
Instead of banning the film, the court told Dharma Productions to add a disclaimer at the start, making it clear they don't mean any harm to MSF's reputation.
Justice Tejas Karia noted MSF's global standing but found no sign in the movie that suggests any real link with them.
Jigra.