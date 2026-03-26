Delhi International Film Festival 2026 begins--See top Bollywood attendees

Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore honored at the event

The festival paid tribute to legends like Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore, while stars like Arjun Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal joined in alongside leaders such as Kangana Ranaut.

With a new film policy introduced in this year's budget aimed at making Delhi a preferred destination for film shooting, the city hopes to become a go-to spot for filmmakers.