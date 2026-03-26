Delhi International Film Festival 2026 begins--See top Bollywood attendees
Entertainment
Delhi just launched its first-ever International Film Festival at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.
Running from March 25 to 31, the festival opens with Sirat (a Spanish film set in Morocco's rave scene) and features movies across 14 screens.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Kapil Mishra did the honors at the opening.
Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore honored at the event
The festival paid tribute to legends like Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore, while stars like Arjun Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal joined in alongside leaders such as Kangana Ranaut.
With a new film policy introduced in this year's budget aimed at making Delhi a preferred destination for film shooting, the city hopes to become a go-to spot for filmmakers.