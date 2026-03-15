Delhi International Film Festival 2026: 'Sirat' to open it
Delhi's International Film Festival (IFFD) will hold its inaugural edition from March 25-31, 2026, opening with the buzzworthy Sirat, a Spanish-French-Moroccan film about a father and son searching for a missing daughter in Morocco's rave scene.
Directed by Oliver Laxe, Sirat already grabbed the Jury Prize at Cannes last year and scored two Oscar nominations.
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The weeklong festival wraps up with Amoeba, a coming-of-age story set in Singapore.
This year's IFFD lineup features more than 130 screenings from 47 countries, selected from over 2,000 submissions, plus master classes, industry talks, and the CineXchange market to spark cultural conversations.
With international guests like Enrique Arce attending and a partnership with the Singapore International Film Festival, IFFD is aiming to put Delhi on the global culture map.