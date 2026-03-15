Delhi International Film Festival 2026: 'Sirat' to open it

More about the festival

The weeklong festival wraps up with Amoeba, a coming-of-age story set in Singapore.

This year's IFFD lineup features more than 130 screenings from 47 countries, selected from over 2,000 submissions, plus master classes, industry talks, and the CineXchange market to spark cultural conversations.

With international guests like Enrique Arce attending and a partnership with the Singapore International Film Festival, IFFD is aiming to put Delhi on the global culture map.