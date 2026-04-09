Delhi International Film Festival spotlights North Korea and '72 Sigan'

Delhi festival to screen 175 films

DIFF will feature 175 films from over 60 countries, all screened at IGNCA and Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

Expect everything from North Korean picks like Days and Nights of Confrontation and Boy General episodes, possible additions pending approval, to inaugurated by filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and centennial celebrations for actor Uttam Kumar.

Plus, awards will go out to talents like Bangladeshi singer Runa Laila, and India's own Usha Uthup.