Delhi International Film Festival spotlights North Korea and '72 Sigan'
This year's Delhi International Film Festival (DIFF), happening May 4-8, is putting North Korea in the spotlight as its proposed country partner.
For anyone curious about North Korean culture, this means a rare chance to catch films like 72 Sigan, reportedly linked to Kim Jong-un, and get a glimpse into stories you don't usually see on screen.
Delhi festival to screen 175 films
DIFF will feature 175 films from over 60 countries, all screened at IGNCA and Dr Ambedkar International Centre.
Expect everything from North Korean picks like Days and Nights of Confrontation and Boy General episodes, possible additions pending approval, to inaugurated by filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and centennial celebrations for actor Uttam Kumar.
Plus, awards will go out to talents like Bangladeshi singer Runa Laila, and India's own Usha Uthup.