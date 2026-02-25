Delhi to host its 1st-ever International Film Festival in 2026
Big news for movie lovers: Delhi will host its very first International Film Festival (IFFD) from March 25-31, 2026.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the event aims to put Delhi on the global cinema map and celebrate film culture across the city at venues like Bharat Mandapam.
What to expect at the festival
Expect over 125 films from India and around the world, plus gala premieres, masterclasses, panel talks, workshops, and live performances.
There'll also be a CineXchange Film Market and Cineverse Expo—perfect for anyone interested in networking or breaking into the film industry.
Bringing world cinema closer to people
IFFD isn't just about watching movies—it's set to boost film tourism in Delhi and open up new opportunities for young talent.
Gupta said the festival is designed as a public, city-wide event that aims to bring world cinema closer to ordinary citizens and celebrate Delhi's creative energy.