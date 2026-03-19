Delhi's 1st-ever international film festival happening soon
Delhi is gearing up for its first-ever International Film Festival (IFFD) from March 25 to 31, 2026.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the festival will bring more than 125 Indian and international films to screens all across the city.
Venues and registration
The main events happen at Bharat Mandapam, with film screenings spread out in multiplexes, cultural spaces, and iconic public spots.
All screenings are free, but you'll need to register ahead of time.
More than just movies
IFFD isn't just about movies: expect gala premieres, masterclasses, workshops, panel talks, cultural evenings, and live shows featuring big-name film stars.
There'll be special sections for patriotic films, spiritual cinema, and kids' movies.
The festival wraps up with an awards night packed with musical performances and a gala dinner at a premium venue.
Why is it important?
IFFD aims to make Delhi a film hotspot, making it easier for filmmakers to shoot here while boosting tourism and creative jobs.
It's also a fresh chance for young talent to connect with the industry right at home.