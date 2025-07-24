Delhi's national theater festival founder Rajinder Nath passes away

Nath shaped Delhi's theater landscape

Born in 1934 in what's now Pakistan, Nath changed the game for Indian drama.

He founded Abhiyan Theatre Group in 1967 to bring fresh Indian scripts to the stage and directed standout Hindi versions of plays by Vijay Tendulkar and Badal Sircar.

As head of Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, he launched Delhi's national theater festival and built a repertory company—moves that shaped the city's theater culture.