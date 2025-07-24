Delhi's national theater festival founder Rajinder Nath passes away
Rajinder Nath, a trailblazer in Hindi theater, passed away on Thursday morning in New Delhi at age 91 after years of declining health.
He is survived by his son and daughter; his final rites were held at Lodhi crematorium.
Nath shaped Delhi's theater landscape
Born in 1934 in what's now Pakistan, Nath changed the game for Indian drama.
He founded Abhiyan Theatre Group in 1967 to bring fresh Indian scripts to the stage and directed standout Hindi versions of plays by Vijay Tendulkar and Badal Sircar.
As head of Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, he launched Delhi's national theater festival and built a repertory company—moves that shaped the city's theater culture.
Nath was also honored by the Press Club of India
Friends like Subhash Gupta called him a "father figure" whose influence can't be replaced.
The Press Club of India also honored him, recognizing how much he meant to Delhi's creative scene.