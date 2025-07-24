Next Article
Pradip Kurbah's 'Moon' selected for Busan's Asian Project Market
Pradip Kurbah's new film Moon is one of just 30 projects picked for the Asian Project Market at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival—chosen from a huge pool of 455 entries across 44 countries.
The film is a team-up between Kurbah Films, Hello Meghalaya (the state's own OTT platform), and Shiven Arts.
'Moon' explores emotional isolation, resilience, and more
Moon dives into themes like emotional isolation, guilt, and resilience, using the moon as a symbol of hope and connection.
With shooting set for winter to capture its unique vibe, and local talent in the cast (plus more auditions coming), it's an exciting moment for Northeast Indian cinema—especially with Kurbah fresh off big wins at the Moscow festival and as a past winner at Busan.