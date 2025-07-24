Global comedy superstar Kevin Hart to perform in Mumbai
Comedy fans, mark your calendars—Kevin Hart is making his India debut with a live show in Mumbai on September 21, 2025, at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium.
This stop is part of his "Acting My Age" tour and comes after his New Delhi gig was canceled.
'Acting My Age' tour promises laughs and more
Hart will bring his signature storytelling, tackling topics like getting older, relationships, and navigating everyday life.
He's genuinely excited for his first Indian audience and promises "an epic night filled with love and laughter."
HSBC cardholders get early ticket access July 29-31 on the District app; everyone else can grab tickets from July 31.
Don't miss this chance to see Hart live!
This is a big moment for India's comedy scene—it's not every day a global comedy superstar performs here.
If you've ever wanted to catch Kevin Hart live, this is your shot.