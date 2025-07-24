Next Article
Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' to feature new version of 'Aaj Ki Raat'
Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 is set to feature a fresh dance track inspired by the legendary "Aaj Ki Raat" from the 2006 Don.
Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon lead the cast, with the new song promising both style and story-driven drama.
Original song from 'Don' starred SRK, Priyanka, and Kareena
Filming kicks off in early 2026, aiming for a December release.
Alongside Singh and Sanon, there's buzz about a Shah Rukh Khan cameo.
The movie blends nostalgia with new faces—perfect for fans of Bollywood classics and anyone curious to see how this legacy evolves.