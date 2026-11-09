Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Delivery Boy' to release on November 27
What's the story
The upcoming Tamil film Delivery Boy, directed by Nani Darla and starring Leo Sivakumar, Brigida, and Radikaa Sarathkumar, has been postponed. The movie, previously scheduled for October 23, will now be released worldwide on November 27. The announcement was made by Sivakumar on social media.
Production details
When did the film wrap up its shoot?
The film's production was completed in December 2025, with the entire shoot taking place in Chennai and Coimbatore over just 42 days.
The production house, Asasi Creations, had announced the wrap-up on their X account, stating, "#DeliveryBoy shoot wrapped up. Coming to theaters soon."
Film synopsis
What has the director said about the film?
In an earlier interview with IANS, director Darla had described Delivery Boy as a gripping story about a hardworking delivery boy.
He said, "If I have to briefly give you an idea of what the film is all about, it is about the efforts made by a hardworking delivery boy looking to save his mother."
The film also features actors Dushyanth, Kaali Venkat, and Bose Venkat. It is produced by Amutha Leoni under the banner of Asasi Creations.