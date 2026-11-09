Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Delivery Boy' to release on November 27

In an earlier interview with IANS, director Darla had described Delivery Boy as a gripping story about a hardworking delivery boy.

He said, "If I have to briefly give you an idea of what the film is all about, it is about the efforts made by a hardworking delivery boy looking to save his mother."

The film also features actors Dushyanth, Kaali Venkat, and Bose Venkat. It is produced by Amutha Leoni under the banner of Asasi Creations.